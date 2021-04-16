Five charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in Macon Co.

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged five people in Macon County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man over theft allegations.

The five individuals were each charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.

The group confronted the victim at his home on April 9, over the suspected theft and forced him into a vehicle to take him to another location. That's when they then assaulted him, and theft him at the location, according to the TBI report. Even though he was seriously injured, he was able to make it to an acquaintance who lived nearby.

The five were arrested Thursday by TBI agents and Macon County deputies. Each was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Ricky Meador (DOB 07/17/60), Lafayette

Robby Meador (DOB 7/15/69), Red Boiling Springs

Brandon Meador (DOB 2/10/88), Lafayette

Pamela Steen (DOB 5/25/74), Lafayette

Jay Frazier (DOB 6/24/65), Red Boiling Springs