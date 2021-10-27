Watch
Five injured in crash involving WeGo bus and SUV

Witnesses say the SUV sped and crashed into the bus
Jimmy Farmer, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 2:44 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 03:44:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people were injured when a SUV collided with a WeGo bus in East Nashville Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Main Street, near 5th Avenue North, at about 10:20p.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, witnesses called 911 and reported that an SUV was speeding before it crashed into the WeGo bus head-on.

The extent of the injuries to all five people who were transported to hospitals is unclear.

Metro Police are now investigating the cause of the crash and whether charges should be filed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
