Five injured in crash involving WeGo bus and SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people were injured when a SUV collided with a WeGo bus in East Nashville Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Main Street, near 5th Avenue North, at about 10:20p.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, witnesses called 911 and reported that an SUV was speeding before it crashed into the WeGo bus head-on.

The extent of the injuries to all five people who were transported to hospitals is unclear.

Metro Police are now investigating the cause of the crash and whether charges should be filed.