Five men indicted on 356 charges in Nashville vehicle burglary spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five Nashville men face a combined 356 criminal counts following a months-long investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries across the city.

The charges include auto burglary, auto theft, gun theft, and vandalism. Police say the suspects acted either together or individually to break into vehicles parked in downtown Nashville, at hotels and motels near the airport, and in work trucks belonging to Nashville Electric Service linemen during January's winter ice storm.

"The crimes we suspect these defendants of committing impacted countless victims, both local residents and visitors to Nashville," Police Chief John Drake said. "I am grateful to our Vehicle Crimes team for the months of meticulous detective work that is holding them accountable."

MNPD

Camron Franklin, 18 — Franklin has been jailed since January 30, when detectives arrested him in connection with the NES burglaries. He faces a 93-count indictment. Authorities recovered multiple firearms, window-breaking tools, vehicle programmers, and key fobs during a search of his Rosa L. Parks Boulevard home.

James Garner, 19 — Garner has been in custody since December on burglary and vandalism charges and now faces 129 counts.

Marcellus Brown, 21 — Arrested Jan. 18 on auto theft and aggravated assault charges, Brown is now charged in a 49-count vehicle burglary indictment.

Kedarrius Talley, 20 — Talley was taken into custody Wednesday outside his Hermitage home. A search turned up a 3-D printed machine-gun conversion device for an AR-15, pistol parts, magazines, a pistol modified for fully automatic fire, and 600 rounds of ammunition. In addition to multiple gun counts, Talley faces a 49-count burglary indictment.

Kevon Harlan, 22 — Harlan was arrested Thursday night at a home on 14th Avenue North. Police seized 3 pistols — 2 stolen in November 2023 — along with 138 grams of pressed cocaine, 26 grams of fentanyl, and 67 fentanyl pills. Drug-related charges are pending, but Harlan currently faces a 36-count burglary indictment.

Metro police said a chart detailing each suspect's charges has been prepared as part of the case.

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