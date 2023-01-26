Charges filed for the five Memphis officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death

The five officers fired in connection to the beating and death of Tyre Nichols have been booked into the Shelby County Jail.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated last Friday following the death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop earlier in January.

Shelby County Jail

All five now ex-officers have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault- act in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Defense attorney William Massey confirmed to The Associated Press that his client, Emmitt Martin III, had been charged and had turned himself in.

It was not immediately clear if Smith had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges. Blake Ballin, the lawyer for Mills, said he planned to hold a news conference later Thursday.

Second-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he would provide an update on the state's investigation Thursday afternoon.

A recap of what happened

On January 7th, 2023, Memphis Police say they pulled Tyre Nichols over for “reckless driving” which resulted in multiple confrontations. Following the arrest, Nichols was transported to the hospital where he died three days later. He suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys representing the Nichols family.

Nichols’ family said he was beaten so badly by Memphis police that he became "unrecognizable."

On January 15th, 2023, the Memphis Police Department announced the officers were relieved of duty as they began an internal investigation. Five days later, the police department terminated the five officers involved. An internal investigation found the officers violated department policies for use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

“This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said in a video statement that was released late Wednesday on social media. Davis adds that other officers are still being investigated for violating department police.

Video footage expected to be released

According to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 5, videos relating to the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be made public on Friday. Video footage of the arrest has been shown to Nichols' family, but has not been made public, though local officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.

Nichols’ family viewed the footage Monday. Ben Crump, the attorney representing Nichols’ family, said police video the family viewed showed Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home. He was returning home from a suburban park, where he had taken photos of the sunset. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Authorities have only said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

When video of the arrest is publicly released, Davis said she expects the community to react.

“I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, to demand actions and results, but we need to ensure our community is safe in this process," she said. "None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens."

Davis said the fired officers' actions aren't a reflection of the good work that many Memphis Police Department officers do every day and she pledged to take action to make improvements at the agency.

“It is my intent, as a proactive measure, to ensure that a complete and independent review is conducted on all of the Memphis Police Department’s specialized units and the commitment of my executive leadership to ensure that policies and procedures are adhered to in our daily encounters with the citizens we are sworn to serve," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.