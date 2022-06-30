NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire is looking for five suspects who allegedly set fire to a community pool house restroom recently.

Just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Nashville Fire officials were sent to 1000 Wyntergrace Farms Roads for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, the found smoke coming from the men's restroom of the pool house.

Officials say the building sustained significant smoke damage, as the door was closed. The fire extinguished itself, but smoke was unable to fully ventilate from the area.

Security cameras recording at the time show five people entering the pool area through an exit gate, manipulating the camera pool side, and then exiting the pool at short time later.

arson suspects surveillance

If you have information about any of the five individuals in the video or the photo you are asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.