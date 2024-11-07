NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five Points Pizza is expanding to the Gulch!

In early 2025, Five Points Pizza will expand to the Gulch’s newest hotel, Canopy by Hilton, set to open in early 2025 and located at 920 Division St.

“We are super excited to partner with Canopy Nashville to bring the slice window experience to the Gulch.” said Tara Tieman, co-owner of Five Points Pizza. “We have been working with their amazing team for almost a year and can’t think of a better brand to partner with on our first stand-alone slice window.”

More details to come as we get closer to the opening!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.