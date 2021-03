DEKALB CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people, including an infant, were rescued after a car slid off a bridge and into a creek Sunday afternoon.

DeKalb County Fire reported the incident happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle went over a water-covered bridge on Preston Vicker's Road in Liberty.

Multiple crews responded to help the 5 people trapped in the vehicle. Using a bucket truck, they were able to get everyone to safety.

No injuries were reported.