Five suspects arrested after shooting at Metro police and evading arrest overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dangerous night for Metro Police led to shots fired, a wild chase across county lines and spike strips put down to catch the suspects.

Metro Police say officers were conducting surveillance on Howertown Street at 11 p.m. when someone started shooting at them and drove off. Photos from police showed at least 20 shell casings on the ground.

Some 20 shell casings are scattered across Howerton St at N 6th St after an MNPD TITANS Unit Detective came under fire while conducting surveillance in the area. The shooters fled in a stolen Infiniti to Mt. Juliet with a helicopter in aerial pursuit. 5 men are in custody. pic.twitter.com/VB3RlEytFf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 25, 2024

A Metro Police helicopter tracked them as they made their way down I-40 and then they asked Mount Juliet Police for help. Mt. Juliet deployed spikes as the suspects exited I-40 onto Golden Bear Gateway causing their car to stop at Volunteer Blvd.

All five suspects ran into the nearby woods, but they were caught within an hour. Law enforcement tells us that all of those five suspects are from Nashville and are now booked at the Davidson County Jail. No officers were hurt when the shots were fired.

The arrest happened due to collaborative efforts from Mt. Juliet officers, Wilson County deputies, Metro-Nashville, THP, and Lebanon officers.

We are immensely grateful for the dedication of our officers, who tirelessly work to keep our community safe. Late Monday night around 11:00 p.m., Metro-Nashville’s police helicopter alerted Mt. Juliet officers to a suspect vehicle that had fired at a Metro-Nashville Police… pic.twitter.com/Dy8WCdogFG — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 25, 2024