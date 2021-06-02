Five teens charged in attempted robbery of downtown Nashville hotel valet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police arrested five teenagers accused of assaulting a hotel valet in downtown Nashville and attempting to steal a vehicle.

According to officers, on Monday afternoon, two 15-year-old boys and two 13-year-old boys punched the person working at the valet at the Hilton Hotel, knocking him to the ground. The teens then took vehicle keys from the valet and attempted to drive away in a Jeep Cherokee that was parked nearby. Police said they were unable to drive off, so they ran away instead.

Three of the boys were shortly taken into custody by police, and the fourth ran through a nearby business, police said. He was later taken into custody by the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

All four teens have been charged with robbery and attempted vehicle theft.