Five teens who escaped from juvenile facility remain at-large

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives in Hickman and Humphreys counties compared notes with Mt. Juliet police and have determined the three teens arrested early Wednesday morning in Mt. Juliet are not the same teens who escaped and stole and carjacked vehicles out of Humphreys and Hickman Counties.

A total of five teens who escaped from a juvenile facility in Humphreys County remain at-large.

Police say they are armed with two guns and in a red 2016 Kia Forte coupe plate number 922BBQK with a full tank of gas.

Earlier in the morning in Hickman County officials said three juveniles carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint. Investigators said the teens escaped from a youth academy in Humphreys County and stole a car with at least one gun inside.

There was a chase and the juveniles made it to Hickman County where they carjacked the second vehicle.

If you see these juveniles, you're asked to contact the police.