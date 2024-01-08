Watch Now
Five-year-old child killed in Cumberland County house fire on Sunday

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 13:32:39-05

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A five-year-old child was killed in a house fire on Sunday.

Cumberland County emergency responders were alerted of the fire at 2074 Fall Creek Road just after 5 p.m. on January 7. Upon arrival, they found the child was inside the residence and unable to escape.

Her mother, 38-year-old Andrea Cox was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing.


