Five-year-old dies after an apparent accidental drowning at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A five-year-old has died after an apparent accidental drowning on Tuesday.
According to police, five-year-old Tobias Henock went underwater for several minutes while swimming with family in Percy Priest Lake.
Officers responded to the drowning call at 6:52 p.m. Family members were performing CPR. Officers took over until Nashville Fire Department personnel arrived.
He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he died.
Officers were told that Tobias had been missing for several minutes before he was found in the water.
