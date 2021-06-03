Watch
Five-year-old girl wins Nashville's Sustainability Arts Contest

School may be out, but kids are still showing what they learned. 5-year-old Ava just won Nashville's Sustainability Arts Contest.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 03, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School may be out, but kids are still showing what they learned. Kids were invited to show what they know about taking care of our planet.

Seven winners were chosen for their artwork and poetry. 5-year-old Ava just won Nashville's Sustainability Arts Contest, and she also had some tips to share.

“You guys can probably make the world a better place by growing plants to make the air better,” she said.

Each winner got to choose between some great prizes – either a one-year membership to the zoo, science center or Cheekwood.

