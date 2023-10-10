Five years after a Nashville man was shot and killed while watching football, his family waits for justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the fifth anniversary of a Nashville man's unsolved murder approaches, his family is calling for anyone with information on who killed him to come forward.

"I really don’t think that people who commit these crimes understand what it does to a family," said a family member of Frank Blair IV who wanted to remain anonymous. "At the end of the day you still miss and want that loved one in your life."

Family members described Blair as outgoing, energetic and charismatic. He was also a Nashville native and a father of two.

"He never met a stranger," said an anonymous family member. "If you are looking for someone to bring a smile to your day when you are sad, Frank was the person who would do it."

Metro Police said on Oct. 13, 2018 around 9:30 p.m., Blair, 40, was watching football at a friend's house on Cliff Drive in Bordeaux. A man dressed in all black clothing and a black mask fired multiple shots into the door of the home and took off. Blair was hit multiple times and rushed to the hospital where he died. One of his friends had a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The gunman was described as around 5'8'' tall and around 150 pounds. Metro Police said the believe there are people who have more information on what happened, and they need them to come forward.

"I know after five years, the individual or individuals involved in this have surely spoken to someone," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "Those people who have heard the chatter about this murder, those are the people we need to hear from."

Blair's family also encouraged people to come forward to hopes of finally getting answers.

"If you know something you can be anonymous and just say what you need to say."

If you have any information on what happened to Wanda Faye Walker, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.