Flames shoot through roof of Franklin Pike home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house on Franklin Pike caught fire Monday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department dispatched crews around 5 p.m. for a reported fire at a home in the 5300 block of Franklin Pike. When crews arrived, "they found heavy smoke and flames" coming from the home, says Nashville fire.

The responding crews were able to extinguish the blaze, though the home was severely damaged.

No injuries were reported at the scene. No information has been provided about the cause of the fire.