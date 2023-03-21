Watch Now
News

Actions

Flames shoot through roof of Franklin Pike home

Franklin Pike house fire 3-20-23.jpeg
Mac Pirkle
Franklin Pike house fire 3-20-23.jpeg
Posted at 9:29 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 22:29:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house on Franklin Pike caught fire Monday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department dispatched crews around 5 p.m. for a reported fire at a home in the 5300 block of Franklin Pike. When crews arrived, "they found heavy smoke and flames" coming from the home, says Nashville fire.

The responding crews were able to extinguish the blaze, though the home was severely damaged.

No injuries were reported at the scene. No information has been provided about the cause of the fire.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap