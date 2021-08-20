Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of possible localized flooding Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas West of Nashville Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon.

WTVF

Areas west of Nashville have seen the heaviest rain over the last few days. It has left the ground saturated in some spots; so any additional rainfall may cause flooding to occur.

WTVF

Two additional waves of rain are expected to come through on Saturday. The first one is expected in the early morning hours and will bring heavy rain to the areas in the Flash Flood Watch.

There should be a brief break around lunchtime with additional showers and storms expected late-day Saturday. Some brief, gusty wind is possible with any storms that come through, but no other severe weather threat is expected.

WTVF

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles so avoid flooded roads.