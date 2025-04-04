Flash flooding damages Woodmont properties; neighbors rely on each other for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flash flooding off Woodmont Boulevard flooded basements and destroyed property.

With more weather on the way, I spoke with some neighbors who plan to lean on each other for help.

“It was like a monsoon coming down. I don’t know what happened,” said Sue Roberts.

In a flash flood, every inch is critical.

“Do the next right thing, that’s all we can do is do the next right thing,” said neighbor David Allen.

And as floodwaters were rising, the next right thing to do was to come up with a plan.

“Another step, another step, and I was like, OK, David. When it gets to this point, we need to go,” they said together.

“This isn’t my first flight, unfortunately. I just went with my emotions and crossed my fingers, and thankfully, David was next door. If we had to bail, I’d call him to help me with my dogs and help him with his dogs,” said Roberts.

“We would have gotten out. We were in communication with one another and would’ve gotten out if we needed to. We would’ve helped each other,” said Allen.

Early morning, neighbors David and Sue were awake and watching as rain and floodwaters overtook their Browns Creek properties.

“Then it cracked open, as well as that one,” said Roberts, showing us her damaged fence.

They said that within ten minutes, water was lapping at their doorsteps, carving paths through fences and flooding their basements.

“I heard water running out of the walls because the water was around the house. I looked and saw this,” said Allen.

He showed us his flooded basement with feet of standing water.

“Thinking about rain and everything being pulled downstream when it rains again in two days, three days, or tonight, what’s the water gonna do,” he said.

Given a little time to dry out, Allen was reminded of his time volunteering after Hurricane Helene.

“I go back to North Carolina. I’ve cried to my wife about what they’ve been through. No one understands unless they’ve been over there and seen it,” said Allen.

The inches of receding floodwaters seem to matter less and less.

“I’ve never seen it like I saw it over there,” he said. “Trucks in trees, not garbage cans… and it is exponentially worse than this. It was measured in feet, not in inches.”

He says the storm puts into perspective how safety, resiliency, and loved ones measure much more.

“I’m just being thankful for what we do have, you know, our safety and our health.”

