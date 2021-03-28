Photos: Flash flooding hits the mid-state
Marchant Drive in Crieve HallJane Kennedy
Crieve Hall floodingViewer submitted photo
Crieve Hall floodingViewer submitted photo
Franklin garage floodedViewer submitted photo
Flooding in Franklin homeViewer submitted photo
Front yard and home flooded in FranklinViewer submitted photo
Lightning strike in WoodburryViewer submitted photo
Berry Hill/Melrose area of NashvilleOlivia Kingery
Rosa Parks Blvd. floodingBarbara Peck
Rosa Parks Blvd. floodingBarbara Peck