Flashing yellow left turn light gets trial run in downtown Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown Murfreesboro will be testing out flashing yellow turn signals at two intersections along Lytle Street in June.

Drivers can expect to see a flashing yellow arrow — instead of a green ball — to indicate that they can turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

The goal is to familiarize the driving public with the flashing yellow turn signal before implementing more traffic signal changes.

The test locations for the flashing yellow arrows will be at the intersections of Lytle with Maple — next to the Rutherford County Judicial Center, and with Walnut Street — near the County Clerk's Office.

City of Murfreesboro

The City Transportation Department will answer questions about the new signals at 615-893-6441.

The city has also released a YouTube video with more information and details.