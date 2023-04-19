Flo Rida headlines as Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is back again this summer and a star-studded lineup is coming to Nashville!

Race fans and music fans alike will be able enjoy the sounds of artists like Flo Rida, Gavin DeGraw and more from August 4 to 6.

The three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks.

The lineup for the festival is as follows:

Friday, August 4

9:30a – Gates Open

12:00p – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)

1:30p – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)

3:00p – American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)

4:15p – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)

5:30p – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

7:00p – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Rock Legend Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw & More (Zyn Main Stage)

9:30p – Track/Gates Close

Saturday, August 5

8:30a – Gates Open

9:00a – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Stage)

9:40a – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

11:30a – Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Stage)

12:45p – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Stage)

1:00p – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6

2:45p – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

3:00p – Trans Am Race

3:45p – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Stage)

6:30p – Stadium Super Trucks Race 1

6:45p – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)7:05p – FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)

7:15p – SRO GR Cup Race 1

7:55p – SRO GT America Race 1

9:30p – Track/Gates Close

Sunday, August 6

7:30a – Gates Open

8:00a – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)

9:00a – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage)

9:05a – INDY NXT Race

10:05a – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:15a – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Stage)

11:30a – NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

2:00p – Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Stage)

2:30p – Stadium Super Trucks Race 2

3:20p – SRO GT America Race 2

4:10p – SRO GR Cup Race 2

6:00p – Track/Gates Close