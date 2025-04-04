Flood Management: Percy Priest Dam prepared for heavy rains and river control measures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to managing flood levels in the Cumberland River during heavy rains Percy Priest Dam is a critical player.

The Army Corps of Engineers has closely monitored the water levels in the lake during the past week in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

The good news is that the current water levels is 487 feet at the dam with room to spare. With a capacity of 504 feet there is plenty of room to spare for excess water collecting in Percy Priest Lake.

There will be controlled releases of water into Stones Creek which feeds into the Cumberland River.

The Army Corps anticipates this will mitigate any concerns about the Cumberland River cresting and overflowing during the current storms.

