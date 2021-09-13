Flood survivors eligible for disaster food assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flood survivors can now start applying for food assistance through the state of Tennessee.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is available to people affected by the August flash flooding in Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson, and Houston Counties.

“This one-time disbursement of food benefits will help those who’ve been affected by this disaster buy the food needed for their families while they work on recovering and rebuilding,” said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, in a press release.

You could be eligible if you lived or worked in Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson, or Houston County on August 21, 2021 and experienced loss in the disaster. Examples include damage or destruction of your home or business, disaster-related expenses that are not expected to be reimbursed, or loss of income due to the disaster.

The benefits are given out through a debit-like card that can be used to buy food at grocery stores that accept EBT.

Recipients of Tennessee’s regular SNAP benefits are not eligible to receive D-SNAP.

However, affected residents in Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson, and Houston counties, who are receiving regular SNAP benefits may temporarily use their EBT cards to purchase hot foods through September 21st.

Click here to apply for the benefits.