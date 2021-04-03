Flood washes away several canoes, kayaks from rental company

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn (WTVF) — Pat Hutcherson has lived and worked on her Kingston Springs property for 40 years. Foggy Bottom Canoe Rocks sits near Dog Creek which feeds into the Harpeth River.

So when last weekend's storms came rolling in, the waters rose up into Hutcherson's canoes and kayak rental shop.

"There's no way to describe looking out and one day everything is outside in the parking lot looking good and a few hours later, it's like the river is up here at my house," said Hutcherson.

The floodwater got so high Hutcherson says it made its way inside the home, the business office and it moved the canoe and kayak storage racks from the foundation and swept many of the watercraft downstream.

Staff estimates 30 to 40 canoes and or kayaks are missing, and this is happening just days before they planned to open for the season.

Hutcherson says the flood just destroyed anything in its path from docks to the main office and bringing back old memories.

"It was just a nightmare I had PTSD, it was like 2010 all over again," she said.

Staff says now they need to rebuild and hopefully find the missing canoes and kayaks to save on cost.

The boats can cost anywhere from $300 to $500 each.

"I'm guessing they're caught up in trees, downriver from the Highway 70 bridge, they would've gone towards the Cumberland," said Hutcherson.

But like 2010, she says they will survive which is thanks to the Kingston Springs community.

"We came through the 2010 flood so I can come through just about anything else."

Staff says just a couple have been found and returned so far. If you see a Foggy Bottom Canoe or kayak-- please contact staff or bring it by the business if you can.