Flooding closes Highway 240 in Lawrence County; 1 rescued from car

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding has closed a portion of Highway 240 in Lawrence County after more rain fell overnight.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said one person had to be rescued from a car that encountered high water on the highway. The rescue occurred near Henryville Road after the Buffalo River began to overflow on the road.

Lawrence Co: you can see why Hwy 240 is closed! High water over the road near Henryville Rd #5LiveTraffic #Storm5Titan pic.twitter.com/X9eoDvGdf0 — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) March 31, 2021

Widespread flash flooding has been reported in the northern half of Lawrence County. LEMA officials said rescuers responded to several calls of vehicles stranded in high water and other flooding issues, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Lawrence County EMA A vehicle was stranded in water due to flooding on Tennessee Route 240 near Henryville.

Reports from the National Weather Service indicate that numerous roads and low water bridges remain impassible. The flooding also prompted Lawrence County Schools to close on Wednesday.