Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Flooding closes Highway 240 in Lawrence County; 1 rescued from car

items.[0].videoTitle
The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency said one person had to be rescued from a car that encountered high water.
ExzpMhFXAAEA0Q0.jpeg
Posted at 7:56 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 11:31:29-04

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding has closed a portion of Highway 240 in Lawrence County after more rain fell overnight.

The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said one person had to be rescued from a car that encountered high water on the highway. The rescue occurred near Henryville Road after the Buffalo River began to overflow on the road.

Widespread flash flooding has been reported in the northern half of Lawrence County. LEMA officials said rescuers responded to several calls of vehicles stranded in high water and other flooding issues, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

lawrence county flooding
A vehicle was stranded in water due to flooding on Tennessee Route 240 near Henryville.

Reports from the National Weather Service indicate that numerous roads and low water bridges remain impassible. The flooding also prompted Lawrence County Schools to close on Wednesday.

Gwinn Road 2021-03-31.JPG
High water at Gwinn Road in Ethridge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast