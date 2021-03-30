Flooding damages crops at nonprofit Nashville farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cleanup efforts are underway after weekend flooding caused extensive damage at a nonprofit farm in Nashville.

Cul2vate Farms is tucked away on the property at the Ellington Agricultural Center. For the last five years, the 8-acre farm has provided 100,000 pounds of fresh food a year to people in food deserts. The farm also offers part-time jobs and job training for individuals who have been incarcerated or battled addictions.

Executive Director Joey Lankford said he has never seen flooding like what happened at the farm over the weekend. All the spring crops were damaged, and equipment was washed away.

Cleanup is underway at @Cul2vateFarms after weekend flooding wiped out crops and damaged equipment. People at non-profit say they appreciate all the support from the community as they work to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/ZvtyibdpeV — Emily Luxen (@NC5_EmilyLuxen) March 30, 2021

"It looked like a war zone," recalled Lankford. "We are just trying to tackle what we can see in front of us."

However, almost immediately, people showed up to help with cleanup efforts.

"We’ve sort of been tossed upside down, and it's crazy that who we minister to in the past are now ministering to us and saying come on, it will be alright," said Lankford.

Lankford says it's important to keep the program going, and while it may take time, he is confident the farm can come back better than ever.

For more information on the farm's mission and for ways to help visit cul2vate.org.