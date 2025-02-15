Flooding forces Macon County nursing home to evacuate dozens of residents

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heavy rains and flooding caused first responders to evacuate a nursing home in Macon County.

I spoke with the sheriff who says they are expecting more evacuations and are prepared.

With a surging creek, emergency management workers got the call in the early morning hours. The Palace nursing home and rehabilitation center in Red Boiling Springs was in danger of flooding.

“So we had to evacuate the residence there. We’re bringing a majority of them here to Macon County high school,” said Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn.

Wilburn says this is an area they expected to flood given the amount of rainfall. But the real threat was how quickly the water levels rose.

“Flash flooding. It hit quick. Those are the problems we have to navigate,” said Wilburn.

“They’ve taken care of the critical patients first and then we’re getting more mobile and stable patients to the high school.”

Directors at the Palace nursing home refused to speak with us.

Emergency management on site said evacuating more than 50 residents required the coordinated work of several agencies and resources.

“This is Macon County at its best, everyone coming together to work and get it done to get everyone to safety. We’re all coming together and working together. This is what we prepared for,” said Wilburn.

With more rainfall and flooding expected Wilburn says his residents should keep an eye on the water levels and not hesitate to call for help.

“Let us know you’re trapped or fixing to be trapped and we’ll get someone to get you out and get you somewhere safe,” said Wilburn.

It's unclear how long the residents will shelter at the Macon County High School.

Wilburn says they do have other potential shelter locations. If you need help to escape flood waters call the sheriff's office.

