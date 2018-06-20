Flooding Issue Plagues Antioch Neighborhood

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Neighbors in one section of Antioch say they have been plagued by a constant flooding issue for the past few months, and the problem was only compounded by their claims that Metro Water Service ignored their requests for help.

Rudolph Jolly first noticed the water running into his yard and driveway in February. The water was inundating his backyard and his neighbor's home on Carla Court.

Eventually, Jolly was able to determine the water was coming from a drainage culvert from behind his home. But repeated calls to Metro Water Services he said, largely went unanswered.

"What frustrates me the most if that I got the feeling that I don't really matter, you pay taxes and someone is suppose to come here and see what the deal is," he said.

After a city council person got involved a few weeks ago, Metro Water Services did send a worker out who determined an auto-flusher was part of the water, the device helps maintain water quality by flushing the water line periodically to ensure that drinking water does not exceed optimal age and that chlorine levels remain at proper levels.

Metro Water Services also emailed NewsChannel 5 this statement: