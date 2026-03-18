Florida bill to ban cousin marriages fails to become law

TAMPA, Fla. (WTVF) — Marriages between first cousins will remain legal in Florida — at least for now — after a bill addressing the issue stalled before becoming law.

Under current Florida law, people cannot marry close relatives such as parents, children, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces or nephews. First cousins, however, are not included in that prohibition.

A sweeping health-related bill passed by lawmakers earlier this year included a provision that would expand those restrictions. The measure would prohibit marriages between people who share a grandparent, effectively banning first-cousin marriages starting July 1, 2026.

The legislation cleared both chambers but ultimately died in returning messages, meaning the change will not take effect at this time.

As a result, first-cousin marriages remain legal in Florida unless lawmakers revisit the issue in a future session.