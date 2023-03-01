Florida man arrested in Jefferson County after overdose death of son

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Florida man was arrested after the overdose death of his son earlier this week.

Officials say that in September 2021, TBI agents began investigating alongside the White Pine Police Department in the death of Jason Imler, 39, when he was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Rosella Drive in White Pine.

The death of Jason Imler was ruled an overdose caused by fentanyl. Officials were able to determine that Imler's father, 64-year-old Jeffrey Imler, had distributed the drugs to Jason.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Imler with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II - fentanyl.

Imler was arrested on January 17, 2023, in Palm Beach County, Florida. He was transported back to Tennessee earlier this week and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.