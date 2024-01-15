Flying out of BNA on Monday? Double check for cancellations and delays.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a flight today at BNA? You're advised to double check if your flight is heading out.

BNA says every plane has to be de-iced and because of the snowfall, the process is taking a lot longer.

Airlines will cancel flights in real-time so if you head to FlyNashville.com, you can get an up-to-date look at cancellations and delays.

It's important to note that you should reach out to your respective airline for any questions as they are the ones responsible with communicating with passengers.

As of this morning there's around 30 canceled departures.