Flying out of BNA on Monday? Double check for cancellations and delays.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a flight today at BNA? You're advised to double check if your flight is heading out.
BNA says every plane has to be de-iced and because of the snowfall, the process is taking a lot longer.
Airlines will cancel flights in real-time so if you head to FlyNashville.com, you can get an up-to-date look at cancellations and delays.
It's important to note that you should reach out to your respective airline for any questions as they are the ones responsible with communicating with passengers.
As of this morning there's around 30 canceled departures.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson