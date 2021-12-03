Flying Saucer Nashville location to close this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 23 years of operation in downtown Nashville, Flying Saucer will soon close its doors.
The draught emporium announced the news on its Facebook page early Friday morning.
Flying Saucer said employees will begin to take down Beerknurd plates for members to pick up on Wednesday, December 8 at 4 p.m.
The bar and restaurant will open for its final day on December 15.
Flying Saucer originated in Fort Worth, Texas and has a handful of locations across the south.
Read the full post below:
"WE HATE TO SAY GOODBYE
To our friends in Nashville, especially our beloved BEERKNURDS...
After 23 years in The Baggage building next to the Union Station Hotel, the Flying Saucer will be shaking the last keg and saying goodbye.
Flying Saucer introduced Nashville to thousands of new beers over the course of its tenure as Nashville's premier tap house. We have built a family of loyal Beerknurds, and their loyalty and love for craft beer has kept us operating all these many years. There will be specials until we close, so come drink and eat with us until the taps run dry.
We will start taking down BEERKNURD plates for pick-up starting Wed. Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and will be open for fond goodbyes until Dec. 15 at midnight. (Please come early to find your plate, because we have no idea where we put it!)
Thank you, Nashville, and to all the management and staff that worked with us over these many years.
Cheers,
Captain Keith & Nashville Saucer Family"