Flying Saucer Nashville location to close this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 23 years of operation in downtown Nashville, Flying Saucer will soon close its doors.

The draught emporium announced the news on its Facebook page early Friday morning.

Flying Saucer said employees will begin to take down Beerknurd plates for members to pick up on Wednesday, December 8 at 4 p.m.

The bar and restaurant will open for its final day on December 15.

Flying Saucer originated in Fort Worth, Texas and has a handful of locations across the south.

