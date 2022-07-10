NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rotating art exhibit "Flying Solo" at the Nashville International Airport is now showing its summer installments, featuring works by Carolyn Beehler, Laurie Davis and Jammie Williams.
The program showcases local, regional and national artists' visual and performing arts. It is governed by a 15-member board and funded primarily by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, with some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The following are a few of the pieces that visitors and employees may see as part of the exhibit.
Carolyn Beehler's "Going Round in Circles" will be located in Concourse D near Gate 5.
Laurie A. Davis's Starry, Starry Night Over the Ghost Ballet will be located in Concourse D near Gate 2.
Jammie Williams' "Searching Above" will be located in Concourse A near Gate 2.
