Fold of Honor observes military, first responders with 4th Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long list of celebrities and stars will be in Nashville to honor the military and first responders with a celebrity softball game!

The organization Folds of Honor Tennessee gave away free tickets to those who protect and serve for their 4th annual Rock 'N Jock celebrity game in June.

The group says within hours of the announcement, the entire 200 level section at First Horizon Park was filled.

Organizers say they will have Nashville’s hottest musicians, professional athletes, comedians, and veterans going head-to-head in an exhibition softball game to raise scholarship funds for America’s fallen and disabled service members spouses and children.

Celebrities who are scheduled to play this year include Jelly Roll, Country Music singer Ernest, Songwriter Sam Hunt, Shawn Booth and more.

Tickets are about $20 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor to continue to provide resources to those who protect and serve. Organizers say this giveaway was made possible thanks the sponsors for the game.

The game is June 3rd! You can see the full list of celebrity players and to purchase tickets to the game here.

Organizers say this is a great way to cheer on your favorite celebrities and local heroes while showing support for our military members and first responders.