Fontanel Mansion and surrounding property sits on Nashville Nine endangered list

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nine Nashville historic properties from Antioch to Hermitage are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped.

On the list are a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, and a historic AME church in Hermitage.

The Fontanel Mansion sits at number eight on the list.

Joe Vance remembers when Fontanel was home to country star Barbara Mandrell.

Over the years, the property has expanded to include not just the log cabin mansion, but 221 acres that includes an inn, several houses, a distillery, and an amphitheater.

"It was popping. They had it going on here," Vance said.

What was once a thriving restaurant, winery and concert space is now home to just one business — Adventure Works Zipline.

Now the property and the mansion could be endangered.

Brian Mansfield is the president of nonprofit Historic Nashville, Inc.

Every year the group puts together a list of the Nashville Nine, list of nine historic properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development.

"We've got places all over town from Hermitage to Whites Creek to Antioch to North Nashville there and downtown and Music Row," Mansfield said.

This year the Fontanel Mansion and surrounding properties made the list.

"In 2019, it was sold to a new owner, and then almost immediately afterward, the pandemic hit. And it basically sat empty and really uncared for about three years," said Mansfield.

Last month six parcels of the property including the mansion and the inn sold at auction.

Mansfield says new development along Whites Creek could change the look for Fontanel and he wants the new owners to preserve the property.

Vance said he would like to see that too.

"I like to see it get back up and going if it was popping like it was. We just have to see."

No word yet on what the Fontanel property will be in the future.