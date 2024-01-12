Food boxes available for Nashville student families who need them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With inclement weather on the horizon, Nashville schools will offer emergency food boxes to families who need them for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Metro Nashville Public Schools is partnering with Second Harvest to make them available. You can learn more about inclement weather procedures for MNPS by visiting mnps.org/weather.

Pickup box locations for Jan. 12 are:



Cole Elementary: 5060 Colemont Dr. at 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Inglewood Elementary: 1700 Riverside Dr. at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HG Hill Middle: 150 Davidson Road at 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Robert Churchwell Elementary: 1625 Dr DB Todd Jr. Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Napier Elementary: 67 Fairfield Avenue at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

