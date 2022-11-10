Food delivery driver to schools in Franklin County busted for fentanyl, marijuana

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — This story is scary and potentially puts hundreds of children at risk.

Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee have arrested a truck driver, 36-year-old Christopher James Duncan, delivering produce to area schools.

During a stop at Sewanee Elementary School as School Resource Officer Josh Alexander smelled marijuana coming from the cab of the truck.

He investigated and discovered 7.6 ounces of fentanyl, nine ounces of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and nearly $5,000.

WTVF

Duncan was immediately taken into custody.

Deputies have confiscated and removed all of the produce delivered to the school.

They also are in the process of doing so from two previous deliveries at Cowan and Huntland schools.

There is no indication that any children were exposed to the drugs.

Parents have been notified.

Detectives tell me it appears the suspect in this case was using the produce truck to deal drugs.

It is not believed the suspect was selling any of the drugs to children.

Duncan is now charged with felony possession of drugs as well as narcotics and a weapon in a school zone.

Think about the lives this SRO doing his job could have protected today.

"It takes just a small amount of fentanyl to be fatal," said Sam Davidson, spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are now working to track other prior produce deliveries made by Duncan to make sure all of the food supply is safe.