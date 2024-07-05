Food giveaway in Wilson County on Saturday for low-income families

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a food giveaway for Wilson County residents on Saturday, July 6.

It's from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MCCAA — 104 Webster Street in Lebanon.

The giveaway is for low-income families, and you don't have to bring anything but yourself! All you have to do is fill out a few forms when you get there and list your approximate monthly income.

The giveaway includes 7 different food items — apple juice bottles, bags of walnuts, cans of beef, potatoes, green beans, and peanut butter — all non-perishable.

They are hoping to give away all 8 pallets of food, so come one, come all!

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency serves 7 different Tennessee Counties and is able to do their food giveaways through a grant they receive. Each county has a free food giveaway quarterly, with a host of volunteers on site to make sure it goes smoothly.

If you are wondering where a food giveaway near you may be, you can look in their calendar online.