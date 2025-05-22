Food truck explosion leaves two severely burned during grand reopening

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a food truck exploded in Shelbyville, leaving them with severe burns.

What was supposed to be a weekend filled with celebrations and new beginnings turned into a crisis when the Morning Glory food truck caught fire, with two people trapped inside.

"Just horrible, absolutely horrible," said co-owner Cierra Brown.

Brown's husband and co-owner, Floyd Thomas, was preparing for the grand reopening in Shelbyville when the food truck ignited.

"He told me he went in to go light the power — like soon as he flicked the lighter, the whole thing exploded, he said, and it just blew him and Cha'shaun back," Brown said.

Inside with Thomas was his daughter's boyfriend, 20-year-old Cha'shaun Gough. Both men were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Pray for Mister Floyd, pray for my son," said Cha'shaun's mother, Shanika Taylor. "Like they didn't ask for this. They were just trying to make, you know, do a job."

Instead of celebrating this milestone, the two men are now undergoing multiple surgeries. More than half of Thomas's body is burned. Cha'shaun suffered injuries to his face and hands.

"Just knowing my son is sitting in there, sitting in there, burned up, face wrapped up and young, and he was just trying to do the right thing, go to work," Taylor said.

The family is still unsure how the fire began, but they say Thomas was always careful with the food truck's operation.

"He made sure he does what he has to do on that food truck," Brown said.

What they are sure about is their faith that they will recover from this devastating situation.

"I know it's not something that we're just going to get through overnight. It's something, it's going to be a process to this. It's going to be a journey," Brown said.

The family says their focus right now is helping their loved ones recover before they even think about the future of the food truck.

Click here, if you’d like to support the family on their road to recovery. The community is gathering donations.

