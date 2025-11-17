Food truck owner gives away 500 turkeys, feeding 1,000 this coming weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Billy McKenzie knows what it's like to go without during the holidays. Growing up in low-income housing, he watched his mother visit churches for boxes of food and sign up for angel tree programs at Christmas.

"We didn't have much I came from low-income housing my mama having to go to churches getting box of food My mama having to go sign us up on angel trees for Christmas and just knowing that as a child that you know I had to go through that," McKenzie said.

Now, the owner of the Rollin with Jelly food truck is making sure other families don't experience that same struggle. For six years, McKenzie has given out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving in Nashville, and his annual event continues to grow.

"Our first year we had 100 turkeys. We're working on 500 this year," McKenzie said.

This weekend, his event at 833 Murfreesboro Pike will be bigger than ever, feeding any family who stops by. The celebration goes far beyond just providing meals.

"We'll have live music, we'll have bounce houses, we have obstacle courses for the kids, we got game trucks out there, we got enough meals to feed up to probably say 700 to a thousand people plus the turkey," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the need in the community has only grown in recent years.

"It is just a lot tougher with government shutdown, everything that's going on," McKenzie said.

Despite the challenges, McKenzie and his team of sponsors are determined to give families a Thanksgiving to remember.

"Come out, let's have a good time, let's do something nice for the community, get people in the spirit for the holidays and just be a blessing to other people," McKenzie said.

For McKenzie, Thanksgiving isn't about the meal, it's about making sure no one feels forgotten.

Have you experienced food insecurity during the holidays, or do you know of other Nashville businesses giving back to the community? Share your story or nominate someone making a difference by emailing kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Watch the full video to see Billy's inspiring event in action.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.