Food truck robbery led to a I-440 fatal shooting Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A robbery took place near a food truck in the Benton Avenue area Friday night.

24-year-old Bryan Covington told police that he was cooking inside the food truck on Friday when three men came up and demanded money. Covington owed one of the men money. Covington said that he and a friend gave the men all the money they had, but the men were not satisfied.

One of the men then proceeded to take the keys to Covington's Jeep. Covington and his friend told the men that they would go get money from a nearby ATM in exchange for the keys to the Jeep.

The two men drove the food truck to an ATM to withdraw money. The men followed the food truck to the ATM in the Jeep. Covington told police that the Jeep did a U-turn and drove away.

The driver of the food truck, Covington's friend, made a U-turn to follow the Jeep. Both vehicles went onto I-440 beginning a vehicle pursuit. Covington told police that the Jeep slowed down by the food truck, and one of the men rolled the passenger window down.

Covington fired a shot at the Jeep, telling police that he feared being shot at, causing the Jeep to stop. The 27-year-old driver of the Jeep died after arriving at the hospital.

The driver was not carrying any identification at the time of the shooting. No information regarding the identity of the driver has been released at this time.

The men returned to the scene on Benton Avenue after calling the police. MNPD reports that the men were cooperative with the Homicide detectives as they gave their statements.

After a conversation between MNPD and the District Attorney's office, no charges will be placed at this time as the investigation continues.