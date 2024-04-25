Food waste and the benefits of composting your scraps

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF/NASHVILLE BANNER) — As a city, we throw away a staggering 40 percent of food that could be composted. The landfill that takes thousands of pounds of Nashville trash every day has only five years left before it’s completely full. And Rutherford County has voted to keep outside trash out of the dump in coming years. The Banner’s Demetria Kalodimos examines a pilot program at Glendale Elementary to combat food waste that is feeding the needy and turning scraps into garden products.

