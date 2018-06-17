Foodies Enjoy 16th Annual Taste Of Music City Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands of foodies came together to enjoy one of Music City's largest food and drink festivals.

The Nissan Taste of Music City Festival wrapped up at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

Visitors had a chance to enjoy samples from some of the city's best restaurants and bars. There were also cooking demonstrations from chefs, as well as live music.

Organizers said despite the warm temperatures, the 16th annual event was a big success.

“We have a huge crowd here today,” Candace Price, the regional event director, said. “We've sold out already, and it’s an amazing, fun event that we've got all kinds of wonderful things to see.”

This year's festival benefited the Nashville State Community College Foundation.