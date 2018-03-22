Football Coach Charged With Soliciting Teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local high school football coach is arrested on a charge of soliciting an underage student.

According to his arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Weldon Garlington messaged a 17-year-old girl on Instagram asking her for sex.

His Instagram profile states he is a football coach and associate dean of students at RePublic High School, a charter school near Brick Church Pike in north Nashville.

Garlington was arrested late Thursday night after he confessed to police about having sent the messages. It apparently started with private Instagram messages to her over the weekend, asking the girl when she would turn 18 years old. He also asked if she wanted to do anything with him "like sex lol." He later offered to reimburse her gas money to drive to his apartment.

The affidavit claimed, the next day, he texted her saying, "My bad about all this... Let's just act like none of this was ever talked about."

Garlington was booked into jail on $100,000 bond and is charged with solicitation of a minor. Because of her age and the fact that no physical contact was ever made, the charge is a misdemeanor.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to RePublic High School for comment about Garlington's work history, and current status with the school.

Garlington is a native of our area. According to the NewsChannel 5 archives, he played football for Brentwood Academy, and later went on to play at Tennessee State University from 2011-2014.