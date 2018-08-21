FOP Files Complaint With Davidson Co. Circuit Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Fraternal Order of Police filed a complaint with the Davidson County Circuit Court, seeking a review of the group, Community Oversight Now's, petition that was recently verified.

In the complaint, filed Tuesday, the FOP claims that the method used to review the petition signatures is incorrect.

The petition was verified by the Davidson County Election Commission, which placed the issue of a community oversight board on the November ballot for voters to decide.

The FOP was at the election commission meeting and opposed placing it on the ballot.

They explained in the complaint that their opposition to the board focuses on the what they say is a lack of "perspective from law enforcement," and "an environment lacking due process" and a violation of "employee rights."

A ruling is expected in the suit soon in order for the Election Commission can begin printing ballots several weeks ahead of the November election.