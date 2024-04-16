For 30 years, he's helped feed children. Now, he's being honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of Nashville's best long-running traditions has someone with a big heart keeping it going. That's exactly what's happened in this case, as some very good work celebrates a big anniversary.

When you have a place as huge as Renaissance Hotel, there are the people key to making it all run. One of those people is director of services, Ron Sapino.

"Director of laundry and housekeeping services," he explained. "674 guest rooms!"

Ron's also known for leading the hotel's work loading up food from the chefs and driving it to the Martha O' Bryan Center, an anti-poverty non-profit.

"As a management team, we decided we were going to help Second Harvest with their program, Kids Cafe," Ron said. "We're making sure the kids got a good, hot meal."

Ron's taken the trip from the hotel to the center every other Monday for 30 years. That long dedication to feeding children has caught the deep admiration of Martha O'Bryan Center president and CEO Marsha Edwards.

"There is a special category for someone who is so faithful to those we serve," she said.

"We've expanded that program to holiday parties," Ron continued. "The kids come into the hotel. We sponsor a holiday party with food, games, entertainment, and a big toy bag on the way out."

For Ron's 30 years of leading Renaissance Hotel's involvement with Kids Cafe, something was happening at the Martha O'Bryan Center on Monday. A room was decorated with things celebrating the 30 years. Ron will tell you his work for children isn't something he does for the credit, but on this day, people just wanted to tell him, 'thank you'.

Ron was presented with the Dove Appreciation Award for his service to the Martha O'Bryan Center.