For more than 40 years, one family's helped light up the Manchester skies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all have our 4th of July traditions, and for the city of Manchester, one tradition has been running for more than 40 years.

It's being kept alive by three generations of one family.

B and L Fireworks is named for owners Barry and Leona West.

"I don't know how I got top billing!" laughed Barry.

Back in 1980, Barry was working at Arnold Air Force Base, and Leona was working for the county when Barry up and decided to start selling fireworks. Leona had concerns.

"She thought I was crazy," Barry laughed.

It was the same year the Wests' son James was born.

"He was born into fireworks," Leona smiled. "After about three years, I said, 'alright, you guys are out. I'm taking over.'"

"It's just blossomed from there," added Barry.

Since 1980, the business has grown in size and in popularity. The fireworks have certainly changed too. The business is all hands on deck, with three generations of family all working together.

"We've raised our kids under the fireworks tent and our building," Barry said.

Going through their fifth decade helping Manchester and beyond light up the sky, a family is so happy for this unintended tradition.

"It's remarkable I've lived that long!" Barry said.

"It's hard to imagine what life would be like any other way," James added.

"If I could do it for 50 more years, I would!" Leona said.

"We've had fun, plan on having more fun, and maybe someday pass it on to our children," Barry said.