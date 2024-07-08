Ford car club goes on cruise in memory of club founder

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We find family in all sorts of places. One group found it in a club celebrating fast, beautiful cars. A mother is working to keep that club alive. It's a matter of continuing a wonderful legacy.

"This is Ruby Red Metallic," Gayle Hellemn said, polishing up her Ford Mustang. "It's a GT 5.0."

When people tell Gayle how wowed they are by her Mustang, she tells them about how her son Wade did all the modifications.

"He would see things that he thought would be really good for the car," she explained. "He said, 'Hot damn, she looks good!' I said, 'That's it! She has a name! Hot Damn!'"

Gayle said the passion for son Wade Hellemn often sprang from a love of community. That includes the love for his city of Hartsville.

"He dubbed himself the king of Hartsville," Gayle laughed. "He just loved the people. He loved Pig Pen Barbeque. He loved Earlybird Cafe."

Seeking community is also why Wade started the TriStar Fords car club. It's a club for Ford car owners to join up, take rides, and see all the things the countryside has to offer. All the while, TriStar Fords raises money for children's charities.

"That was just the way he was, and he was proud of it," Gayle said.

It was March when Wade and wife Brandy were in a motorcycle crash. Brandy was taken to the hospital. Wade was killed.

"It was the sheriff who came up to my car and told me we'd lost Wade," Gayle said. "I just won't forget that kindness. I don't think people understand that level of compassion. You don't get that care and response, it could break you."

On Saturday, Gayle climbed into her car for a drive. She wasn't going to be alone.

"We're just excited to have everybody here and help keep the spirit alive of what he loved, to drive!" Gayle said to a crowd. "You were all important to him, so thank you so much."

In memory of Wade, the TriStar Fords car club was ready to roll out. They headed to Hartsville, that little city Wade loved so much.

Mayor Jack McCall gifted Gayle a key to the city.

Before the crowd left for Hartsville, Gayle said she needed to see that sheriff who met her the day Wade died. She needed to tell him something.

"Thank you," she said. "It's just the worst time in a mother's life, just thank you. He made the difference. He helped me get through that, and I appreciate it."

In downtown Hartsville, Gayle saw Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell.

"Hey. How are you?" he asked.

"I'm much better than the last time I saw you," Gayle answered. "I just want to say thank you. I never got a chance to say thank you."

"I'm glad she didn't break cause I needed her," Wade's wife, Brandy, added.

"Will you join us?" Gayle asked Sheriff Russell, stepping toward Hartsville Taco.

The tables inside Hartsville Taco were filled with members of TriStar Fords car club. Gayle couldn't help but feel this night is what Wade would have wanted; a community he created together in the city he loved.

"I am determined to keep his memory alive," Gayle said.