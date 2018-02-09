Ford Ice Center Brings Curling To Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Every four years much of the world is fixated on the Winter Olympics, inviting people to watch sports that are either on ice or snow. One of the sports that usually catches people's eyes is curling.

The sport finds teams sliding giant granite stones across ice, led by sweeping brooms, and with crazy outfits and not very well understood rules, many are captivated.

Feeding off the Olympics excitement, Ford Ice Center has brought curling to one of their rinks for Middle Tennesseans to try.

"I think what makes it so different is that it's something that anybody can do. You may not be good at it, but it's something anybody can do," Danny Butler, general manager at Ford Ice Center, said. "You don't have to know how to ice skate, you don't have to swing a bat, you don't have to try to hit a ball, you're just going out there and trying it."

Ford Ice Center will offer both drop-in curling as well as private rentals, all with teh hopes that people will decide to try something new, and have fun while doing it.

"The only reason we're doing this is to have fun," Butler explained. "We don't want this to be ultra competitive or crazy, we just want to have fun with it. It's supposed to be like a tailgate game. It's darts, it's corn hole, it's that. It's fun for everybody."

The curling is expected to last until at least mid-March, and details for the curling can be found on Ford Ice Center's website.