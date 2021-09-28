Watch
News

Actions

Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
A truck drives down a rural road near a water tower marking the location of the Memphis Regional Megasite on Sept. 24, 2021, in Stanton, Tenn. Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation of South Korea plan to build three new electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025 in Tennessee and Kentucky. The industrial site in Stanton will be the location for a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups and a battery factory. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Ford Electric Vehicle Jobs
Posted at 10:09 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 23:09:31-04

GLENDALE, Ky. (AP) — Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025.

It's a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker’s future manufacturing footprint toward the South.

The factories will be built on sites in Kentucky and Tennessee. They will make batteries for the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles that will be produced in North America.

Combined, they mark the single largest manufacturing investment the 118-year-old company has ever made and are among the largest factory outlays in the world.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap