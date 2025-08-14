Forensic artist creates new age progression image of Tennessee girl who went missing in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released a new age progression photo of Summer Wells who has been missing since 2021.

Summer was 5 years old when she went missing in Hawkins County.

The new image was created by a forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The search for Summer has been extensive, so much so that the TBI has said it is "one of the most exhaustive and involved missing child cases" the bureau has ever investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

